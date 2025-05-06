AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 217,476 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,476 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 34.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth $557,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $844.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.27. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

