Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,177 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 113,875 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

