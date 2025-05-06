Lido Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 213,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,396,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,148,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after purchasing an additional 156,961 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

