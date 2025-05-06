Lido Advisors LLC Buys 7,121 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 858,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 231,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,570,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

