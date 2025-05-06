Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $20,382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $17,730,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $9,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,688. This represents a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total value of $472,952.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $407,882.13. This trade represents a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $3,126,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries stock opened at $512.03 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.91 and a 200 day moving average of $485.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

