STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $70,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

