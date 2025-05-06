Northern Trust Corp Has $68.35 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of FTI Consulting worth $68,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 160.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.