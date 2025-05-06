Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of W stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,797.44. The trade was a 19.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,028. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.