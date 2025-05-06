Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 4,578 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Viking Stock Performance

Viking stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

