Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $604,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after purchasing an additional 619,318 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,130,000 after buying an additional 283,744 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $95,688,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 939,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

