Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 152,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PCY opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

