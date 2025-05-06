Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.76% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $72,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 134,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 260,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.