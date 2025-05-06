Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $72,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Celanese by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,998,000 after buying an additional 73,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 4,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,274,000 after buying an additional 2,293,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

