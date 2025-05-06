Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $74,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 71.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amdocs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

