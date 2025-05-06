iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $74,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVW opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

