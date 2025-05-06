Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Hancock Whitney worth $69,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

