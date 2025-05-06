Northern Trust Corp Acquires 52,256 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $80,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,226.04. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $636,243.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,757.20. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,970. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

