Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of ACI Worldwide worth $70,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,652,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,095,000 after acquiring an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

