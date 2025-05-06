Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $75,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Penumbra by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $293.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.92. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,304.77. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.73, for a total transaction of $3,584,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,461,119.87. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,446 shares of company stock valued at $39,543,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.