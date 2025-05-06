Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.14 and last traded at $91.67, with a volume of 93558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.1574 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Stantec by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 83,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 76,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

