Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 1228561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15,449.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 500,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 497,457 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $5,915,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 729,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 313,642 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

