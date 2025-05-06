The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.22% of Red River Bancshares worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Friday.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $62.13.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

About Red River Bancshares

(Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.