Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Nicholas Daniel Sells 1,500 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $64,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,178.54. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $72,360.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00.

Etsy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 411,165 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.