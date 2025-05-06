Northern Trust Corp Purchases 36,133 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $77,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.44, for a total transaction of $814,467.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,133,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,931,753.32. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,828 shares of company stock worth $18,207,438. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $295.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

