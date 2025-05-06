Northern Trust Corp Buys 146,557 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $79,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Essent Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 126,899 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.13%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

