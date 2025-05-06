The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,016 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

