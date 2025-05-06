Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of Lincoln National worth $76,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

