Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

