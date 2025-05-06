The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 132,814 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.78% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $561.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,652. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi purchased 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,469.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,750 shares in the company, valued at $317,770. The trade was a 45.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $128,168. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

