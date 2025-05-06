The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 65,625 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. abrdn plc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 3.0 %

GLD opened at $306.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

