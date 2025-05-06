850 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $201.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.78 and a twelve month high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.