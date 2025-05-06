Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in KLA by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in KLA by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $693.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $678.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.60. The company has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32.
KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.74.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
