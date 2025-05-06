Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.98. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,250.80. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $890,266.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

