The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

KNSL stock opened at $455.82 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.92 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

