Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 103.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in HSBC by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HSBC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

