Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $1.22 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of URA opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
