The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.84 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

