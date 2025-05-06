Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.