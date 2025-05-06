Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 15,302 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,639,000 after purchasing an additional 227,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.0 %

RIVN opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

