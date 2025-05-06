Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $1.20 Million in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.08% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.