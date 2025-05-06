Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $1.28 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,588 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 44,715 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.29% of 3D Systems worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,248,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 260.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 149,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,015 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 251,661 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of DDD opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $270.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

