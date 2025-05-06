Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOE stock opened at $157.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.