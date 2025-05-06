Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $1.33 Million in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 139.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Unitil by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $962.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.