Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $6,785,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,978,387.50. This trade represents a 32.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.83 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after buying an additional 1,258,324 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,923,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.21.

View Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.