Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 16,569 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 280,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $874.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

