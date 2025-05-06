Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CFO Buys $992,600.00 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,211.68. This trade represents a 28.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 1.70. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.08.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $359.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $4,631,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after buying an additional 130,273 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hillman Solutions

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.