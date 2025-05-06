Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) CFO Aaron Freidin Sells 41,150 Shares

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,396,219.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,098.60. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aaron Freidin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grail alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of Grail stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20.

Grail Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Grail, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Grail in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grail

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grail

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000.

About Grail

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.