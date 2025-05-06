Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) CEO Robert P. Ragusa Sells 94,035 Shares of Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 94,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $3,190,607.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,925,894.11. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Grail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Get Grail alerts:

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. Research analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grail

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Several research firms have commented on GRAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grail

Grail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.