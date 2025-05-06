Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 208,810 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

