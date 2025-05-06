Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 816.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

